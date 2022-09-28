Burberry appoints English designer Daniel Lee as new chief creative officer

Burberry has appointed Daniel Lee as its new chief creative officer, taking over from Riccardo Tisci’s five-year stint.
The English designer is the former creative director of Bottega Veneta and will be joining the British luxury fashion house from Monday 3 October.
Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive of Burberry, announced Lee’s appointment on Wednesday (28 September), describing him as an “exceptional talent”.
“I am excited about working closely with [Lee] and I am confident he will have the impact we are aiming for in this next phase, supported by our talented and experienced teams,” he added.
Tisci’s departure comes more than a year after former CEO Marco Gobetti. During his tenure, the Italian designer revived Burberry’s identity among the younger fashion set and reinvented the house logo by adding a T for Thomas to the Burberry B.
Burberry also stopped using fur in its designs under his direction, and ended its policy of burning unsold merchandise in a bid to become more environmentally friendly.
Tisci said he was “incredibly proud” of his time at the brand, adding: “Burberry is a very special place with a magical past and a very promising future.”
Stepping in his shoes is Lee, who said he was “honoured” to be joining Burberry in a statement.
“Together with the team, we will write the exciting next chapter for this legendary British luxury brand, continuing its historic heritage and building on Riccardo’s legacy,” he said.
“I am very excited to be returning to London, a city that champions pioneering creativity and that continues to inspire me.”
In November 2021, Lee left Bottega Veneta after three-and-a-half years in a surprise exit that was announced as a “mutual agreement”.
The move came as a shock to the fashion world due to the designer’s huge success at the brand.
According to GQ, the Italian fashion house saw revenues increase under Lee’s leadership by 4.8 per cent to €1.2bn (approximately £1.07bn) across 2020, despite it being the most challenging year for the luxury sector since 2008’s recession.
Lee said in a statement at the time: “My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision.”
