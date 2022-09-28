Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Burberry appoints English designer Daniel Lee as new chief creative officer

He will replace Riccardo Tisci

Kate Ng
Wednesday 28 September 2022 15:16
Comments
Harry Styles at Burberry

Burberry has appointed Daniel Lee as its new chief creative officer, taking over from Riccardo Tisci’s five-year stint.

The English designer is the former creative director of Bottega Veneta and will be joining the British luxury fashion house from Monday 3 October.

Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive of Burberry, announced Lee’s appointment on Wednesday (28 September), describing him as an “exceptional talent”.

“I am excited about working closely with [Lee] and I am confident he will have the impact we are aiming for in this next phase, supported by our talented and experienced teams,” he added.

Tisci’s departure comes more than a year after former CEO Marco Gobetti. During his tenure, the Italian designer revived Burberry’s identity among the younger fashion set and reinvented the house logo by adding a T for Thomas to the Burberry B.

Recommended

Burberry also stopped using fur in its designs under his direction, and ended its policy of burning unsold merchandise in a bid to become more environmentally friendly.

Tisci said he was “incredibly proud” of his time at the brand, adding: “Burberry is a very special place with a magical past and a very promising future.”

Stepping in his shoes is Lee, who said he was “honoured” to be joining Burberry in a statement.

“Together with the team, we will write the exciting next chapter for this legendary British luxury brand, continuing its historic heritage and building on Riccardo’s legacy,” he said.

“I am very excited to be returning to London, a city that champions pioneering creativity and that continues to inspire me.”

Nicki Minaj and Riccardo Tisci attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

In November 2021, Lee left Bottega Veneta after three-and-a-half years in a surprise exit that was announced as a “mutual agreement”.

The move came as a shock to the fashion world due to the designer’s huge success at the brand.

Recommended

According to GQ, the Italian fashion house saw revenues increase under Lee’s leadership by 4.8 per cent to €1.2bn (approximately £1.07bn) across 2020, despite it being the most challenging year for the luxury sector since 2008’s recession.

Lee said in a statement at the time: “My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in