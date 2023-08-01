Christina Aguilera stuns fans with mind-bending purse skirt

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Why wear an Hermes Birkin bag on your arm, when you can don a lookalike around your waist?

Christina Aguilera wowed fans with a daring style choice, but this time she made viewers do a double take when she shared a photo of herself wearing bottoms designed to look like the most sought-after luxury accessory. In her 31 July Instagram post, Aguilera posed in front of a grey tile wall, assuming her most Barbie self in a dazzling pink Namilia micro purse skirt.

The brand’s 2024 spring collection piece mirrors the form of a Birkin bag, handles and everything. A half-moon strap is stitched between three crystal flaps which are detailed with silver buckles identical to the Hermes model.

In the photo, Aguilera is seen gripping the front handle with her long nails. The 42-year-old music icon teamed up with her stylist Chris Horan to pair the Avant Garde piece with a classic black T-shirt, see-through kitten heels, a messy 90s bun, and wraparound moto sunglasses.

“Precious goods,” she wrote, signing the caption with a pink bow emoji.

Mesmerised viewers rushed to Aguilera’s comment section to compliment her subversive look.

“She’s in her bag,” one fan joked, while another said: “Barbie legend.”

“Xtina is such a legend! She looks effortlessly perfect here,” someone else added.

Founded in 2015 by Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl, Namilia is a Berlin-based forward-thinking brand using ready-to-wear designs to symbolise cultural beliefs. Their spring 2024 collection debuted during Berlin Fashion Week, titled: “In Loving Memory of My Sugar Daddy.” This season’s line is a rebellious ode to “the self-made millionaire that is the gold digger,” according to the brand’s website. “She navigates through gender inequality head-on.”

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer’s eye-catching purse skirt was just one of many designs that utilised the structure of the renowned Birkin bag on the runway. In addition to the pink micro skirt was a full-length glossy version adorned with a drop train, an enormous tote that says, “Tragic,” and a corset, all marked with the Hermes handbag design.