Colman Domingo has officially changed the game for menswear fashion with his 2024 Critics Choice Awards red carpet look.

The 54-year-old actor was nominated at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards on 14 January for Best Actor for his role in the Netflix biographical drama, Rustin. Ahead of the awards ceremony, which took place in Santa Monica, California, Domingo walked the red carpet in what was perhaps one of the best looks of the entire evening.

The Color Purple actor opted for an all-yellow ensemble, designed by Valentino Haute Couture. He wore a long, mustard-coloured suit jacket over a pale blue button-down shirt, which he left unbuttoned. Domingo paired the look with matching mustard trousers, Louboutin gold boots, and a shimmering gold overcoat he wore draped over his shoulders.

In one video shared from the event, the Euphoria star was seen arriving on the red carpet, looking like the epitome of cool with his Valentino suit and a pair of black sunglasses. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for fans to praise Domingo’s Critics Choice Awards outfit.

“Best dressed 2024 winner. I’ve seen enough,” wrote one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He simply couldn’t be more iconic omg,” said another user.

“If I ever hit the Powerball, I will instruct my new team to dress me exactly like Colman Domingo, Award Season Edition. Everyday,” a third fan commented.

Taking to Instagram, Domingo shared a photo of himself posing on the red carpet and gave a shout-out to his stylists, Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. “I am having a great time playing on these carpets,” he began his caption. “Applause for @waymanandmicah my fantastic stylists, Alexis the assistant, @jam_rich for rich grooming, @jackibrowngrooming for the cut of life, @maisonvalentino for the haute couture, @bulgari for the jewels and @louboutinworld for the gold boots.”

He added: “Just playing around. See you tomorrow night for Emmy’s. @criticschoice”.

Underneath the photo, several users shared their stunned reactions to Domingo’s Critics Choice Awards look.

“We see you,” commented actor and comedian Niecy Nash, along with three fire emojis.

“There is no one EVEN CLOSE to you,” said comedian Robin Thede.

“This ain’t even fair to other humans,” shared writer April Reign.

Throughout this year’s awards season, Domingo has consistently pulled off some of the best menswear looks on the red carpet. Just last week, the Emmy winner arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes wearing a custom Louis Vuitton black suit, with a mandarin collar and pearl buttons. The suit jacket was accessorised with golden brooches, and he wore an Omega watch on his wrist.

When it comes to women’s fashion at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, notable red carpet trends included shimmery, voluminous silhouettes; neat tailoring; and large ruffles. Janelle Monáe wore a sheer, crinkled silk chiffon Vera Wang Haute gown with hip cut-outs, while Elle Fanning wore a cream Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear dress with a subtle cut-out.

Michelle Yeoh stunned in a vibrant Carolina Herrera gown and Jimmy Choo heels, as Anya Taylor-Joy wore a structured sheer beige Dior dress, embellished in diamonds. See the full list of best-dressed celebrities here.