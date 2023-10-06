Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you haven’t heard, Crocs are making a comeback – and this time they’re headed West.

From the spongy flat originals to the wedged heels reminiscent of Y2K style, the 2002 footwear brand has introduced a myriad of designs based on its famed foam material and multi-hole adornments.

But now, the company is branching out, launching a new addition to its collection: cowboy boots. On 5 October, Crocs announced the new boot offering, which was said to be motivated by the brand’s fanbase.

“For years, the buzz around a Crocs-inspired cowboy boot has been building, creating a genuine fan-fueled movement trending across social media,” the statement read. “Recognising this passion, Crocs is making fan dreams come true, turning the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot into a reality.”

The boots may be bendable, but with two spurs, a faux leather shaft, intricate stitching, and a scaly vamp, the only tell-tale sign these are Crocs is the trademark foam handle wrapped around the counter.

Available starting 23 October for a limited time only, the new Class Cowboy Boot is priced at $120. The shoes will be sold online and in stores.

On social media, people don’t know what to make of the new footwear, with some praising the design while others have been more critical.

“Why...why do I not hate these?” one person asked, while another said: “Crocs came out with cowboy boots! Someone take my money!”

Others were more skeptical, with someone else writing: “Crocs released cowboy boots. That’s enough internet for today.”

Another person described the new shoes as “foul”.

Crocs’ new release comes in conjunction with the brand’s known “Croctober” celebration, where the company offers a special style every year during October. Usually, the exclusive design is said to be inspired by their dedicated following.

Among the company’s notable releases are a slew of collaborations with name brands and celebrities. The Palace x Crocs offering ditched the known structure and handle associated with the foam footwear for a slide with prints representative of the Skateboard brand. Unfortunately, the collaboration has since been sold out.

Recently, Levi’s and Crocs partnered to reimagine the All-Terrain Clogs with a jean top and abstract design.

And if you thought using garment material in the comfortable shoes was unimaginable, the company’s pairing with food chains will surprise you.

With swatches of orange, green, and red slashed on the soles, platform options, and Slurpee-shaped jibbitz, the 7-Eleven x Crocs ushers in a whole new intersection between the convenience industry and footwear.