Crocs launches third annual giveaway of free shoes and scrubs to healthcare workers

Crocs will continue its yearly “Free Pair for Healthcare” promotion, with the retailer set to give free Crocs and scrubs to healthcare workers over the next week.

In collaboration with the healthcare apparel brand FIGS, Crocs launched its free giveaway for a third year on Friday, which will see winners get a pair of the popular clogs in white, grey, or navy. Scrubs will be sent separately.

As noted on the giveaway’s official site, the drawing will be open from 12ET on Friday 6 May until 12ET on Thursday 12 May. Winners will then be randomly selected and contacted, with the companies noting that the goal of the giveaway is to show appreciation to all healthcare workers.

Crocs first debuted the program in 2020 and has since donated more than 1m pairs of shoes to workers on the frontline during Covid-19, according to its official website. The company said it is once again dedicating this year’s campaign to healthcare professionals who have continued to work hard throughout the pandemic.

“Most of us today now get to live comfortably thanks to their tireless efforts, but we want to recognise that healthcare professionals are still taking care of our community day in and day out,” a statement on the site reads. “We are grateful to those who continue to respond and want to let you know we are still with you.”

The program also takes place during and in honour of National Nurses’ Week, which began on 6 May and ends on 12 May.

According to the footwear apparel’s site, Crocs believes that “comfort is the key to happiness”. Through its multi-coloured and foam clogs, the company aims to make “the world a happier place”.

“We are in tireless pursuit of new comfortable technologies, developing revolutionary materials that are lighter, softer, and more flexible than ever imagined,” the site continues.

The brand has had huge success worldwide, as it has sold more than 850m pairs of shoes since it first launched in 2002.

Healthcare workers can enter the draw for free Crocs and scrubs here.