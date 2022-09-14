Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Love Island contestant Davide Sanclimenti melted the hearts of fans after his reaction to girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s runway walk at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Business owner Sanclimenti, 27, and actor-model Ekin-Su, 28, won the eighth series of the popular reality dating series on ITV2 this year.

The Turkish-British TV personality debuted her clothing line with fast fashion brand Oh Polly at NYFW on Tuesday night (13 September).

Ekin-Su took to the catwalk in one of her designs, a co-ordinating orange halter neck top and mini skirt, as Sanclimenti watched from the front row.

In a video shared to Twitter, Sanclimenti is seen beaming as he filmed his girlfriend strutting down the runway with his mobile phone.

He later posted his video on Instagram with the caption: “Number One. Absolutely stunning baby.”

Earlier in the day, Ekin-Su posted a video of her and Sanclimenti hugging in New York’s Times Square, in front of a giant digital billboard that showed her modelling her Oh Polly designs.

In the caption, she wrote: “Since I was a little girl I would always dream about New York and how much I wanted to be on Times Square… Whatever happened in life, I never gave up.”

Fans gushed over Sanclimenti’s reaction to Ekin-Su’s runway walk, declaring him to be the “cutest person alive” for appearing so proud of her.

(Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

“May I find someone who looks at me like Davide is looking at Ekin-Su,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Look at Davide, he looks so proud! Best Love Island couple ever.”

“OMG Davide is the cutest!” a third added. “I hope they stay together forever.”

Sanclimenti also had his own moment in Times Square, when he appeared on a billboard ad for BoohooMan after signing a deal with the fashion brand.

He also attended the Boohoo runway show in NYFW, which showed its latest collection in collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian.

It was announced last week that the reality star had been named “sustainability ambassador” for the fast fashion retailer and would release two capsule collections during NYFW.

In August, Ekin-Su signed her own deal with Oh Polly that is said to be worth over £1m, which would be the biggest fashion deal in Love Island history.