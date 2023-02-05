Doja Cat stuns in latex Versace gown at 2023 Grammys

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Doja Cat has arrived at the 2023 Grammys red carpet in head-to-toe latex.

The artist looked fierce in an all-black latex ensemble by Atelier Versace at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which takes place on Sunday 5 February in Los Angeles, California.

Doja Cat, who is nominated for five Grammys at this year’s awards ceremony, channelled cat woman when she stepped out on the red carpet in the one-shoulder dress, which features a mermaid-style skirt and flowing train. The “Woman” singer accessorised the look with a pair of latex gloves, thick hooped earrings, and a black, buzzed hairstyle.

As for her makeup, Doja Cat accentuated the look with dramatic black eyeliner and a frosted lip.

Doja Cat – whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – is up for five awards at tonight’s ceremony, including Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video all for her hit song, “Woman”.

Doja Cat is also nominated for Best Rap Performance for “Vegas”, as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “I Like You (A Happier Song)”.

Fans of Doja Cat took to social media on Sunday night to praise the 27-year-old musician for her latex Versace gown.

“KILLING the game,” said one Twitter user.

“Best dressed hands down,” another fan tweeted.

“She looks SICKENING,” said someone else.

Doja Cat has been known for her wild fashion choices, like when she recently attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week wearing 30,000 red Swarovski crystals covering her head, face, neck, shoulders, arms and decolletage.

The look was named “Doja’s Inferno” and saw the singer also donning a red silk bustier, a skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads, and trompe l’oeil boots.

The California-native has also shared that there is one red carpet outfit that didn’t go over well with her friends: a Thom Browne dress she wore during the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Follow here for live updates from the 2023 Grammys.