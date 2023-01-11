Jump to content

Emma D’Arcy praised for ‘stunning’ Golden Globes look: ‘My jaw is on the floor’

‘Emma D’Arcy is the moment,’ one fan says

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Wednesday 11 January 2023 02:26
Emma D’Arcy has earned praise for their Golden Globes look, after the actor arrived on the red carpet in an oversized tuxedo and purple hair.

On Tuesday 10 January, the House of the Dragon star, 30, posed on the red carpet ahead of the 80th annual awards ceremony. For the occasion, D’Arcy, who is nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series, opted for an oversized black tuxedo jacket, black cropped pants worn under a matching skirt, studded boots, and bright purple rubber gloves.

The actor completed the look with a short purple hairstyle, while they accessorised with a black flower on their lapel, a statement pinky ring, and purple eye makeup that was intentionally streaked down their face.

On social media, D’Arcy’s ensemble has been met with praise from fans, with many applauding the actor for the statement look.

“This is a LOOK,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Omg Emma D’Arcy is slaying that look.”

“I’m not quite sure what Emma D’Arcy is going for there but I quite dig their look #GoldenGlobes,” someone else wrote.

While speaking to E! News on the red carpet ahead of the awards show, D’Arcy, who is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns, described the moment as “beautifully ironic,” as they noted that, when they were first starting out, they felt they had to “present as a woman in order to find success in this industry”.

(Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s kind of a surreal thing because when I was starting out, I really felt that I had to pretend, to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry,” D’Arcy said. “Anyway, it wasn’t sustainable, and I stopped pretending, and weirdly, it’s at that point that I got nominated for best actress at the Golden Globes, which is beautifully ironic.”

According to D’Arcy, their achievement is especially important because “it implies that the space for trans people and gender-nonconforming people is getting bigger all the time”. “So, I feel very privileged,” they added.

As for the inspiration behind their red carpet look, D’Arcy described the ensemble as “child piano prodigy, and maybe the recital’s not going well”.

“I’m also doing trans because I’m wearing some trousers and a skirt at the same time. And nothing says non-binary like wearing both a skirt and trousers,” they added.

