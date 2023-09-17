How to do ‘The Meghan’ in seven easy pieces

The fact that a small cream sweater-blazer broke the internet last week, tells you all you need to know about the rising fashion stock of Meghan Markle. Her outing of it at the Invictus Games last week saw the J Crew website crash, confirming that while she may have got it wrong when it came to her tell-alls, when it comes to her style she is still very much getting it right.

When you break down the anatomy of Meghan’s post-royal wardrobe, it’s not so surprising. Released from duchess dress codes, Meghan gets to undo the metaphorical top button and wear what the hell she wants. Of course, it’s all styled with huge intent. There is, after all, very important messaging to get across – for example, possibly: “We’re so much happier away from the in-laws”; or, “We’re actually very successful in our own right, thank you very much”. There is also the imminent arrival of a much-rumoured lifestyle website coming soon, so she’ll need to be her own best advert for her fashion smarts and very good taste. If last week’s J Crew’s crash is anything to go by, she’s set to make millions.