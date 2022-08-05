Guest in Residence: Gigi Hadid just announced her own knitwear line
Her sister Bella Hadid and longtime friend Hailey Bieber rushed to congratulate her on the new venture
Gigi Hadid has announced she is working on her own clothing line – and her fans cannot wait for her first drop.
The supermodel, 27, teased her new venture on Thursday and revealed the name of her knitwear line, Guest in Residence, on Instagram.
She also shared a series of behind the scenes snaps from the design process, which included a sneak peek of several sample pieces from her anticipated collection.
“Been workin’ on something …. with love, @guestinresidence,” Hadid captioned the carousel.
She also updated her Instagram bio to include: “Founder, creative director @guestinresidence.”
Her younger sister, Bella Hadid, was quick to congratulate her sister, commenting: “What we’ve all been waiting for.”
The Hadid sisters’ longtime friend and fellow supermodel, Hailey Bieber, added: “So excited about this.”
Queer Eye’s Tan France also weighed in on the hype, writing: “Can’t wait for everyone to get to see this line.”
And the announcement delighted fans just as much as it did her famous friends, with one person commenting: “I’VE BEEN WAINTING FOR YOU [sic] OWN BRAND FOR SO LONG GIGI OMG.”
Another added: “Congrats!!! Can’t wait to see and wear #GIR.”
It comes after Hadid announced in April this year that she was joing forces with her childhood friend and founder of Frankies Bikinis, Francesca Aiello, to create a swimwear collection
The pair grew up together in Malibu, California, and drew from their childhood together when designing the capsule.
“We designed this collection with so much love, and I believe that really shines through in the details,” the supermodel said in a release announcing the collaboration.
“Both Frank and I have very social lives but also are big homebodies, and the collection really embodies that side of us.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies