Guest in Residence: Gigi Hadid just announced her own knitwear line

Her sister Bella Hadid and longtime friend Hailey Bieber rushed to congratulate her on the new venture

Emily Atkinson
Friday 05 August 2022 11:22
Gigi Hadid shuts down plastic surgery rumours

Gigi Hadid has announced she is working on her own clothing line – and her fans cannot wait for her first drop.

The supermodel, 27, teased her new venture on Thursday and revealed the name of her knitwear line, Guest in Residence, on Instagram.

She also shared a series of behind the scenes snaps from the design process, which included a sneak peek of several sample pieces from her anticipated collection.

“Been workin’ on something …. with love, @guestinresidence,” Hadid captioned the carousel.

She also updated her Instagram bio to include: “Founder, creative director @guestinresidence.”

Her younger sister, Bella Hadid, was quick to congratulate her sister, commenting: “What we’ve all been waiting for.”

The Hadid sisters’ longtime friend and fellow supermodel, Hailey Bieber, added: “So excited about this.”

Queer Eye’s Tan France also weighed in on the hype, writing: “Can’t wait for everyone to get to see this line.”

And the announcement delighted fans just as much as it did her famous friends, with one person commenting: “I’VE BEEN WAINTING FOR YOU [sic] OWN BRAND FOR SO LONG GIGI OMG.”

Another added: “Congrats!!! Can’t wait to see and wear #GIR.”

It comes after Hadid announced in April this year that she was joing forces with her childhood friend and founder of Frankies Bikinis, Francesca Aiello, to create a swimwear collection

The pair grew up together in Malibu, California, and drew from their childhood together when designing the capsule.

“We designed this collection with so much love, and I believe that really shines through in the details,” the supermodel said in a release announcing the collaboration.

“Both Frank and I have very social lives but also are big homebodies, and the collection really embodies that side of us.”

