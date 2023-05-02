Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Princess Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi made a royal appearance at the Met Gala when she walked the red carpet at the event honouring Karl Lagerfeld.

On Monday 1 May, Casiraghi, the daughter of Caroline of Hanover and the granddaughter of Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco, joined fashion royalty when she arrived on the red carpet-covered steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the occasion, Casiraghi, who is an ambassador and spokesperson for Chanel, where Lagerfeld served as creative director from 1983 until his death in 2019, wore a black lace off-the-shoulder vintage Chanel gown.

The late royal’s granddaughter completed the look with a sleek updo, a black clutch and simple drop earrings.

As she posed on the red carpet ahead of the unveiling of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Casiraghi joined fellow Chanel ambassadors Kristen Stewart and Sofia Coppola.

Casiraghi’s attendance at the event is not surprising, as both she and her mother Princess Caroline had a close relationship with the late German designer.

“It’s been more than 45 years of friendship,” Caroline, who often attended Lagerfeld’s shows, told French magazine Point de Vue following Lagerfeld’s death.

Casiraghi also had a history of working with the late creative director’s fashion houses, as she made headlines when she appeared on horseback for Chanel during its spring summer 2022 show in Paris.

This is not the first time that Grace Kelly’s granddaughter attended the Met Gala, as she previously attended the exclusive fashion event in 2019, 2018 and 2016. She is also not the first royal to do so, as Princess Diana and Princess Beatrice both attended the annual gala, while Queen Rania of Jordan joined Casiraghi at the 2016 fashion extravaganza.

Casiraghi’s presence at the Met Gala was not the only link to her late grandmother. Acrtor Elle Fanning revealed that the 1955 Cartier Grain de Café necklace she wore to the event was reminiscent of the one worn by Grace Kelly in a 1955 royal portrait, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Grace Kelly became Princess of Monaco when she married Prince Rainier III in April 1956, with the pair going on to have three children, Princess Caroline, Prince Albert II, and Princess Stéphanie. The American actress turned royal died in a car accident in 1982 after suffering a stroke while driving.