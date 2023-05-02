The weirdest moments from the 2023 Met Gala

There was plenty to see on the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala, with famous faces serving iconic looks in memory of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

One of the most high-profile fashion events in the annual calendar, the likes of Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie all appeared at the star-studded show.

There were, also, some weird and wonderful outfits on show, notably from Doja Cat and Jared Leto, who both decided to pay tribute to Lagerfeld’s feline companion, Choupette.

Check out some of the stranger moments from the 2023 Met Gala.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.