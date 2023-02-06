Harry Styles goes bare-chested in rainbow jumpsuit at 2023 Grammys

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Harry Styles showed up to the 2023 Grammys shirtless, shocking no one.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer arrived at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February wearing a rainbow, harlequin jumpsuit designed by French fashion brand EgonLab. His colourful one-piece even shimmered as he walked the red carpet, considering it was encrusted in Swarovski crystals.

This isn’t the first time Styles has rocked a jumpsuit. The fashion icon sported a similar red one-piece in the music video for his hit single, “As It Was”.

After walking the red carpet, the former One Direction member changed out of his harlequin-style outfit for the award ceremony. While onstage accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, Styles rocked a black and white jacket, tan trousers, and a silver tunic under his suit jacket.

Styles became the first winner of the night when he took home the Grammy award for his 2022 album, Harry’s House.

“This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you so much,” he said while accepting the award. The British singer is nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Harry Styles wears Swarovski-encrusted jumpsuit designed by EgonLab (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Harry Styles is also set to perform at the 65th annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Harry Styles accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Harry's House at 2023 Grammys (Getty Images)

While Styles turned heads with his rainbow look at this year’s Grammy Awards, the “Lights Up” singer recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction at his show in Los Angeles when he accidentally ripped his leather trousers on stage.

Follow here for live updates from the 2023 Grammys.