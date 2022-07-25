Fans of Greggs have reacted with excitement to the bakery chain’s announcement that it is dropping a second fashion collection with Primark next month.

The unlikely pairing will launch the new collection on Friday 5 August. It comes after a sell-out first collection dropped earlier this year.

The festival-themed drop will include bodysuits, bike shorts, bumbags, rubber clogs, and the fan-favourite bucket hat.

Greggs announced the new collection on its social media, tweeting: “Hold on to your bucket hats because Greggs and Primark are back with a second collection.”

Eager fans have immediately caught onto the news, with one person declaring it was “absolutely huge”.

(Greggs X Primark)

Others have already begun eyeing up pieces they want, with one person writing: “Will I be buying a Greggs varsity jacket for £25? Yes. Yes I will.”

Some customers who missed out on the first drop have expressed relief that the Greggs X Primark collaboration has returned.

“OK at least they’re gonna continue this stuff. Want to get something at least,” one person said, while another tagged a friend and added: “Second chance to get a bucket hat.”

The first Greggs X Primark collection, which launched in February, saw shoppers flocking to the fast fashion store in droves to get their hands on the limited drop.

According to several reports, some Primark shops sold out within half an hour of opening with the range in-store.

(Greggs X Primark)

The initial collection was made up of just 11 items, including Greggs-themed trainers, underwear and tracksuits.

Although the new collection is bigger, comprising of 21 pieces, there will still only be a limited number of each piece available to buy.

Greggs and Primark are giving fans a chance to shop the collection early at a “Snackfest” bus that will tour five UK cities in the week leading up to the in-store launch.

The bus will visit Brighton (Jubilee Square, 27 July); Manchester (Cathedral Gardens, 29 July); Liverpool (Liverpool One Paradise Place, 31 July); Glasgow (Argyle Street, 2 August); and Newcastle (Northumberland Street, 4 August).

Shoppers can visit the bus from 11am to 5pm on these days and will be limited to two items per customer.