Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin revives her infamous 2002 Oscars dress

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she still owns her infamous 2002 Oscars dress that “everybody hated,” and that her daughter Apple Martin even wears it on occasion.

The Goop founder, 50, took to Instagram on Thursday 15 June to answer some questions from her fans and followers – including what she ate for breakfast and her go-to restaurant recommendations.

When one fan asked Paltrow if her daughter Apple wears “any of [her] fashion archives,” the Shakespeare in Love star responded with a photo of the 19-year-old model dressed in the memorable Alexander McQueen gown, which Paltrow wore to the 2002 Academy Awards.

In the snap, Apple – who Paltrow shares with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin – could be seen standing in her mother’s walk-in closet while posing with one hand under her chin and the other on her hip.

Back in 2002, the gothic Alexander McQueen dress caused quite a stir for its sheer, sleeveless bodice. The punk-inspired black gown also featured a flowing black floor-length skirt.

Gwyneth Paltrow has previously discussed the criticism she received after attending the 2002 Oscars in the daring gown. In 2021, the Glee alum revisited some of her most iconic fashion moments, including the criticism she received for the black McQueen dress.

“Everybody really hated this [dress] ... but I think it’s kind of dope,” she said in a video interview with Vogue. “I’m into it.”

However, the lifestyle guru admitted she was hurt by the criticism over the dress at the time. “I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical,” Paltrow explained. “I think at the time it was too goth, I think people thought it was too hard, so I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it.”

Paltrow also defended the dress – which was then dubbed “unflattering” and “a fashion disaster” – in a Q&A post shared to Goop’s website in 2013. “I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup,” she said. “Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars.”

Apple Martin has since become somewhat of a fashion icon herself. Earlier this year, she made her Paris Fashion Week debut at the Chanel haute couture spring/summer 2023 show in January. For the occasion, Apple was pictured sitting front row in a black-and-white tweed skirt and jacket set by Chanel.

The teen recently poked fun at the Iron Man star after she made some candid confessions about her love life during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. In a video shared to the official Call Her Daddy Instagram account, Apple could be seen standing next to her mom and host Alex Cooper, as Paltrow shared many NSFW details about exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

Apple proceeded to cover her ears as her mom divulged about her past relationships. “When your mom goes on Call Her Daddy,” the text over the clip read, along with a crying face emoji.

In addition to daughter Apple, Paltrow shares 17-year-old son Moses with ex Chris Martin. These days, the entrepreneur is married to producer Brad Falchuk, while the Coldplay singer has been dating actor Dakota Johnson since 2017.