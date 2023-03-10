Halle Berry’s iconic Oscars dress is on display at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halle Berry has reflected on one of her most iconic fashion looks as her 2002 Oscars dress is now on display at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday 9 March where she revealed that the mesh floral Elie Saab gown she wore to the Academy Awards in 2002 has found a new home at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

“Look who made it to the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California!” she captioned her Instagram post, which featured a throwback of Berry wearing the burgundy dress at the 74th Academy Awards.

At the ceremony, Berry took home the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Monster’s Ball, making her the first Black actress to win an award in the category.

“Not only will this historic @eliesaabworld gown remain in the expert care of the museum’s curators and conservators, but it will also be accessible to generations of people for whom the dress also holds meaning and forever be a reminder that all things are possible,” she continued. “Thank you @academymuseum!”

The deep red Elie Saab gown features a sleeveless high-neck mesh bodice that’s adorned with hand-embroidered red and green flowers. While accepting the award for Best Actress, Berry moved the crowd with her acceptance speech when she honoured all the Black actresses who came before her.

“This moment is so much bigger than me,” she said. “This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It’s for the women that stand beside me, Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox. And it’s for every nameless, faceless woman of colour that now has a chance because this door tonight now has been opened.”

Lebanese designer Elie Saab has since credited Berry with putting him on the fashion map that night. “Halle Berry made the name Elie Saab more popular,” he told Australian Vogue in July 2019. “She managed to really put the name Elie Saab on the international market.”

Over the years, the Catwoman star has rocked a number of memorable red carpet looks. In 2000, Berry embodied Y2K style with her hot pink two-piece set with fringe at the MTV Movie Awards. That same year, she donned a bikini top with yellow low-rise patterned pants to the premiere of X-Men.

Halle Berry attends the premiere of X-Men in 2000 (Getty Images)

At the 2011 Oscars, the former model walked the red carpet wearing a sparkling nude Marchesa gown complete with a ruffled tulle skirt and flowing train. Six years later, Berry turned heads when she attended her first Met Gala in a sheer jumpsuit with black-and-gold flowers.

Halle Berry walks the Met Gala steps on in May 2017 (Getty Images)

The 2023 Academy Awards, which takes place on Sunday 12 March, is set to have many showstopping red carpet moments. The ceremony will begin at 8pm ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.