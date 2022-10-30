Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ahead of Halloween on Monday (31 October), celebrities have flooded social media with their intricate costumes.

Hollywood’s spooky season moodboard this year included cartoon and anime characters, superheroes, as well as pop culture icons.

From Kim Kardashian’s metamorphosis into X-Men character Mystique to Lizzo’s homage to Marge Simpson, here are our favourite costumes from Halloween 2022.

Lizzo dressed up as Marge Simpson

After dressing up as Baby Yoda for Halloween 2021, the “About Damn Time” singer came to play as Marge Simpson this year.

Lizzo’s extensive costume included yellow make-up, Marge’s signature blue coiffure, and beaded red necklace.

She captioned her Instagram post: “I AM HIM - HIMMY NEUTRON - MARGE HIMPSON”

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies dressed up as Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch from ‘Best In Show’

Victorious co-stars Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies joined forces once again, for Halloween, with their hilarious costumes.

Grande and Gillies dressed up as Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch from the 2003 dog show mockumentary Best In Show, as fans declared they “won” Halloween.

“This is f***ing great,” Coolidge commented on Grande’s post, adding, “I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from The Watcher but now I think I’m gonna go as Ariana Grande’s dog Toulouse.”

Jennifer Garner dressed up as toast-eating ghosts

Jennifer Garner dressed up as two different toast-eating “ghostesses” in a Halloween video on her Instagram page, posted on 20 October.

Her dog Birdie was a “good sport” and made a cameo, as the 13 Going on 30 star recited her spooky season verse.

Vanessa Hudgens dressed up as the white swan

Vanessa Hudgens did not one but two Halloween looks this year.

For the first one, the High School Musical star channeled Natalie Portman and dressed up as the white swan from Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 film Black Swan.

For her second look, which she debuted on Saturday (29 October) she transformed into a very chic raven.

Ciara and her daughter dressed up as Serena and Venus Williams

Ciara and her five-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson recreated the Serena and Venus Williams’ “Got Milk?” campaign for Halloween.

Just like the Williams sisters in the original poster, the 37-year-old singer and her daughter sported black tank tops, biker shorts, and milk moustaches.

Paris Hilton dressed up as Sailor Moon

Paris Hilton dressed up her “childhood icon” and anime character Sailor Moon for the festivities this year.

The socialite’s husband Carter Reum dressed up as Sailor Moon’s love interest Tuxedo Mask to complete their couple’s outfit.

JoJo Siwa dressed up as Draco Malfoy

JoJo Siwa was magically transformed into Harry Potter’s arch nemesis Draco Malfoy (played by Tom Felton) for Halloween this year.

“Draco Siwa,” the 19-year-old dancer captioned her Instagram post, along with two serpent emojis to signify his Hogwarts house, Slytherin.

Rachel Zegler dressed up as Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’

On Friday (28 October), Rachel Zegler shared a photograph of herself dressed up as Julia Roberts’ character Vivian Ward in the iconic 1990 romcom Pretty Woman.

The West Side Story star captioned her Instagram story: “Halloween is my superpower.”

Rachel Zegler as Pretty Woman character Vivian Ward (played by Julia Roberts) (Instagram @rachelzegler)

Kylie Jenner dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein

Kylie Jenner kicked Halloweekend off on Friday (28 October), heralding spooky season as the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 sci-fi horror film of the same name.

The beauty entrepreneur unveiled three different looks for the character on Instagram, including custom Jean Paul Gaultier couture by Glenn Martens.

Kendall Jenner dressed up as ‘Toy Story’ character Jessie

Kendall Jenner picked the Toy Story 2 character Jessie as the inspiration for this year’s Halloween costume.

TheKeeping Up With The Kardashians star recreated the look by pairing a white shirt, with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing. with denim shorts.

The outfit also included the white and black white chaps as seen on the Pixar character in the Toy Story films.

Debuting the look on Instagram, the 26-year-old supermodel captioned her post: “Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drew inspiration from Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for their couple’s costumes this year.

They recreated the former couple’s outfits at the grand opening of Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 1995. Fox picked a red and pink latex dress, and completed the look with Anderson’s signature bleach blonde waves.

Kelly wore a white tank top, black leather pants, and a studded belt, echoing the Mötley Crüe drummer’s style.

“But are these even costumes,” Fox, 36, captioned her Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian dressed up as Mystique

Kim Kardashian unveiled her Halloween look on Sunday (30 October) when she uploaded photographs of herself as X-Men character Mystique – complete with slicked-back red hair, blue body paint, and yellow contact lenses.

“Hey Marvel”, she wrote alongside a video showcasing her look on Twitter, as fans praised her latest Halloween costume as their “favourite one” so far.

Rebel Wilson dressed up as Barbie

Rebel Wilson attempted, and pulled off, a pretty spectacular group Halloween costume this year.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, and her friends dressed up as Barbie and Ken dolls – complete with the pink plastic boxes and wrapping – for a glitzy Hollywood bash on Friday (28 October).

“Come on Barbies, let’s go party!” Wilson captioned her Instagram post, referencing Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl”.

Wiz Khalifa dressed up as a nun

That was it, basically.