Kendall Jenner dons ‘iconic’ cucumber costume for Halloween

Kendall Jenner has been hailed as “iconic” after dressing up as a cucumber for Halloween.

The supermodel donned a giant cucumber slice, referencing a famous clip shown in the fifth episode of season one of The Kardashians in which she struggled to cut a cucumber.

Fans were left “baffled” by her unorthodox approach to chopping vegetables and the clip became the subject of hundreds of memes.

Jenner has reclaimed the moment, however, by embracing her regrettable association with the vegetable and sharing her outfit with fans on social media.

Pairing swamp-green latex leggings with a giant bespoke cucumber-slice top and a prop knife, the 26-year-old captioned the Instagram post: “I’m giving out fruit and veggies tonight”.

And on TikTok, Jenner can be seen posing in the surreal outfit accompanied by audio from the film Mean Girls in which Lindsay Lohan’s character unpacks Halloween.

“In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total s**t and no other girls can say anything about it,” she begins.

The humourous Instagram post has been liked by over four million people, with sister Khloe Kardashian commenting, “You win the award”.

Hailey Bieber wrote, “cryin”, while family friend Olivia Pierson commented that Jenner’s look was “iconic”.

The original outfit marks her second Halloween 2022 costume, after sharing a risque take on Toy Story’s Jessie at the weekend.

The reality TV star sported a pair of cow-print chaps over denim hot-pants and the animated character’s white and yellow cowboy shirt and hat.

While many followers expressed their admiration for the look, the model was also accused by some commentators of “sexualising a children’s character”.

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian revealed that she turned up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday party wearing her Halloween costume before realising that the event was a more elegant affair.

The entrepreneur dressed as Mystique from X-Men, complete with a blue latex full body costume, blue face paint, red wig and yellow contact lenses.

Posting a selfie of her and Ross to Instagram Stories, the SKIMS mogul wrote: “That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party! Happy birthday to the most beautiful kind soul Tracee Ellis Ross.”