Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween

Kendall Jenner transformed into Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween on Saturday (October 29).

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a cartoon-style white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing.

Ms Jenner also wore denim shorts and the iconic white and black white chaps that the Pixar character sports in the films.

The 26-year-old shared a video of her sporting a red wig, captioning it: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."

