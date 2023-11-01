Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halloween might be over for another year, but some stars are hoping their costumes will live long in the memory.

Some celebrities paid homage to fellow pop culture icons, while others tried their best to follow new costume guidelines issued by SAG-AFTRA.

Last week, the guild prohibited members from dressing up as popular characters from major studio content. Instead, they were encouraged to wear costumes inspired by generalised characters, like ghosts, zombies, or witches.

From Adele and Maya Jama, to Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton and Sharon Osbourne, here are the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2023:

Heidi Klum

The reigning queen of crazy Halloween costumed, supermodel Heidi Klum strutted through her annual holiday bash dressed as a giant peacock – beak and all – with acrobats dressed as the feather of this bird’s plumage.

Her husband Tom Kaulitz accompanied her on the red carpet, dressed as a human-sized peacock egg.

Last year, Klum broke the internet when she dressed up in a head-to-toe worm costume. Speaking to People, she explained that when it comes to Halloween costumes, Klum tries to “find things that people naturally wouldn’t do.”

“Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen,” she said.

Adele

The Grammy winner celebrated the spooky holiday with a performance at her Las Vegas residency, “Weekends with Adele”. She dressed up as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family for the occasion, complete with a long black wig, a floor-length black dress, and dramatic smokey eye makeup.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

The Osbournes turned to Kanye West, now known as “Ye”, and his rumoured wife Bianca Censori for inspiration for their costumes this season. While Ozzychannelled Ye in an all-black, head-to-toe jumpsuit that covered his face, Sharon copied Censori’s controversial “pillow” look. Earlier this year, Censori walked through the streets of Italy wearing sheer tights and a bodysuit, while holding a purple cushion over her chest, sparking confusion among fans.

Ed Sheeran

The British pop star took a note from the classic horror film Child’s Play, with Ed Sheeran transforming into the movie’s murderous “Good Guy” doll, Chucky.

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik embraced the spirit of Halloween with a costume of Lord Voldemort, the arch-nemesis of Harry Potter.

“HE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED IS BACK,” one fan wrote, praising the former One Direction star’s transformation into the dark lord.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dressed up as David Beckham this year, sporting the English footballer’s Manchester United Jersey and a blonde wig held back with a thin hairband.

“I mean I thought I was looking in the mirror,” Beckham quipped in the comments section of The Rock’s Instagram reveal. “Looking good man you might need a bigger jersey.”

Maya Jama

Maya Jama caused a stir on social media, when the Love Island star shared a video of herself dressed up as Marvel superhero Storm for Halloween this year. Jama, who is currently dating British rapper Stormzy, really committed to the part, completing her look with the X-Men character’s white-blonde hair and white contact lenses.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg attended Jama’s London Halloween bash on Tuesday (31 October), dressed as “Ms Bean” – her reimagination of the iconic sitcom protagonist, brought to life by Rowan Atkinson. Fans were taken aback by the resemblance between Dimoldenberg’s recreation and Atkinson’s Mr Bean, with one person writing: “The resemblance is actually quite disturbing [to be honest].

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies

Longtime friends Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies continued their Halloween tradition of acting out scenes from their favourite movies. This year the pair dressed up as characters from the 1995 film, Showgirls. Grande played Elizabeth Berkley’s character, Nomi Malone/Polly Ann Costello, while Gillies was Gina Gershon’s Cristal Connors.

Last year, the Victorious co-stars reenacted scenes from Christopher Guest’s 2000 mockumentary, Best in Show.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

Elvis star Austin Butler and his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, went all out as Andy Warhol and 1960’s model Edie Sedgwick for Halloween. The celebrity couple, who have been dating since late 2021, attended the 2023 Casamigos Halloween party hosted by Gerber’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Chloe Bailey

Singer Chloe Bailey pulled out all the stops as Daenerys Targaryen, aka Mother of Dragons, from HBO’s Game of Thrones. The 25-year-old shared photos of her medieval costume to Instagram, where she posed in a gold-plated dress with Khlaeesi’s signature long blonde hair.

Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale co-stars reunited this Halloween to become characters from the DC comic, Gotham City Sirens. Mendes appeared as Catwoman, Petsch was dressed as Poison Ivy, and Reinhart opted for Harley Quinn.

Demi Lovato

Camp Rock alum Demi Lovato went back to her Disney roots when she dressed up as Snow White for Halloween. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer channelled the Disney princess with her signature blue, white, and yellow mini dress. Lovato made the look her own by adding a low-cut, leather corset top over the bodice.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice turned heads this Halloween when she shared photos of herself as the cartoon character, Betty Boop. The 23-year-old rapper posted photos to Instagram wearing Betty Boop’s signature black curled hair, along with a red strapless mini dress.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber took couples costumes to a whole new level when they coordinated in matching looks from The Flintstones. The singer and model attended Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party in Los Angeles dressed as the characters Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm from the cartoon series.

The Rhode Beauty founder also shared photos of her separate Halloween costume: a white, lace underwear set inspired by Carmen Electra’s from the 2000 parody film, Scary Movie.

Keke Palmer

Halloween was a mother-son affair for Keke Palmer and her nine-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. The duo paid homage to Frankenstein, as the Nope star dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein and her son as Dr Frankenstein. “He gave me LIFE,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

For her second Halloween costume, Palmer dressed up as Tyra Banks’ character Eve in the 2000 movie Life-Size starring Lindsay Lohan, in which the doll Eve comes to life.

Kendall Jenner

Much like older sister Kim Kardashian did at the 2022 Met Gala, supermodel Kendall Jenner also channelled Marilyn Monroe with her Halloween costume this year. The 27-year-old wore a short, curled blonde wig and black turtleneck, as she dotted her left cheek with Monroe’s signature beauty mark. “Happy birthday mister president,” Jenner captioned her Instagram post.

Kelsea Ballerini

It was a Barbiecore Halloween this year, and country music singer Kelsea Ballerini went all out as Cowgirl Barbie from the Barbie movie. She shared photos to Instagram of her Halloween costume, which featured a hot pink vest and matching bell bottoms covered in stars. Ballerini completed the look with a pink paisley ascot around her neck and a white cowboy hat, straight from the summer blockbuster.

Kim Kardashian and North West

Famous mother-daughter duo Kim Kardashian and North West took a page out of the 1995 teen movie classic, Clueless, with their Halloween costumes. The Skims founder dressed up as Alicia Silverstone’s character of Cher Horowitz, complete with her iconic yellow plaid skirt and jacket, with a matching yellow vest and long blonde hair. Meanwhile, her 10-year-old daughter channelled Cher’s best friend, Dionne.

Kourtney Kardashian

For her Halloween costume this year, Kourtney Kardashian Barker took a page out of Kim Kardashian’s fashion archive. The Poosh founder recreated her sister’s floral-printed Givenchy gown she wore to the 2013 Met Gala when she was pregnant with her first child, North West. Now, Kardashian Barker is pregnant with her fourth child and first baby with husband Travis Barker. “Freaky Friday,” she wrote on Instagram.

The soon-to-be mother of four also shared a photo of her couples costume with the Blink-182 drummer. Kardashian and Barker dressed up as actors Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in the 1988 movie, Beetlejuice. Their elaborate outfits resembled the ones worn during the scene in which Beetlejuice (Keaton) convinces Lydia (Ryder) to marry him.

“I’m the ghost with the most, babe,” Kardasian captioned her post, quoting a line straight from the horror film.

Lizzo

The “Truth Hurts” singer turned into fellow musician Tina Turner with her Halloween costume. In photos posted to Instagram, Lizzo wore a leather mini dress with sparkly fringe, along with a Turner-inspired blonde wig. “Honouring Tina Turner,” she captioned her post. The queen of rock ‘n’ roll died earlier this year at age 83.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The Jennifer’s Body star hit out at SAG-AFTRA guidelines when she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, dressed up as characters from the 2001 film, Kill Bill. Fox wore a costume inspired by the schoolgirl assassin, Gogo Yubari, while MGK wore the iconic yellow jumpsuit Uma Thurman’s character wore in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Fox tagged the official account for SAG-AFTRA in her caption, simply writing: “@sagaftra”

Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba

In honour of Britney Spears’ newly released memoir, The Woman in Me, Paris Hilton paid tribute to her longtime friend when she wore a replica of the blue flight attendant dress Spears donned in the “Toxic” music video.

“Icons support icons,” Hilton wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the iconic costume.

Meanwhile, Jessica Alba also honoured the legendary pop star with her Halloween costume. She attended the star-studded Casamigos party in Los Angeles donning a blonde wig and nude, sparkly bodysuit - resembling another notable look Spears wore in the 2004 music video for “Toxic”.