Fans of Dame Helen Mirren were left stunned after the actor debuted her bright blue hair at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress, 77, arrived on the red carpet on the opening day of the 76th annual event on Tuesday (16 May).

Mirren wore her hair in a messy updo highlighted with varying shades of blue and turquoise.

She paired the look with a floor-length periwinkle gown, which featured folds around the waistline and an elaborate bustle in the back.

The actor also carried a black fan with #WorthIt written on it in a nod to her partnership with L’Oreal Paris.

Fans have been praising Mirren for experimenting with her hairstyle.

“When I go grey I too shall match my hair to my outfit,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Canadian fashion expert Lisa Tant wrote: “Helen Mirren turns the blue haired old lady stereotype on its head.”

Mirren is known for switching up her hairstyle for the film festival (Getty Images)

Mirren’s vibrant hair colour was not her first at the international film festival. In 2019 she attended with a shorter cut that was swooped back and dyed pink.

She previously told US outlet People magazine that she had been inspired to make the changes after watching reality TV.

“I was watching an episode of America’s Next Top Model and there was this little English girl on it,” she said.

“She had bright pink hair and she looked so great.”

With additional reporting from PA.