Denise Welch has detailed how she struggled with depression for over 30 years, along with her experiences with post-natal depression.

Welch, 64, who is best known for starring as Natalie Horrocks in Coronation Street and her current role as a Loose Women panellist, told Good Morning Britain host Martin Lewis that she experienced a change in her mental health after giving birth to her eldest son.

The actor has two children, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, 34, and actor Louis Healy, 22.

“I was the typical blooming woman in pregnancy. My hair was amazing. I loved being pregnant right up until the end,” Welch explained.

“And five days later, I had a panic attack.”

“I woke up after very little sleep and the whole lactation process had stopped. Now, I had gone from full breastfeeding to nothing.”

According to the NHS, symptoms of postnatal depression include constant sadness, lack of energy and difficulty bonding with your baby.

Welch said she lost ‘all sense of reality’ following a panic attack (Getty Images)

“Nowadays, 34 years later, that would have apparently been a huge hormonal red flag,” Welch said of the changes she experienced.

“At the time, I was told in no uncertain terms, ‘Oh, well, that only normally happens if a spouse or a parent or indeed the baby dies’. That’s what the midwife said to me. You’ll have to go out and get some bottles.”

“Within a day of that, I was living in an area in Crouch End [London] that I lived for years, I started to get this increasing feeling of unreality.”

Welch recalled that within 24 hours of the panic attack, her mother found her “trying to crawl out of the window in the flat” adding that she had “lost all sense of reality”.

Host Martin Lewis pointed out that the first mental health episode a person experiences can often feel like it’s going to “be there for the rest of your life”.

Welch agreed, adding: “I can honestly say it was the most terrifying thing.”

The TV personality has been open about her mental health in the past, especially with her son, the popstar Matty Healy, who has dedicated a song to her struggles with depression

Speaking to NME about his track “She Lays Down”, the musician explained: “[It’s] about my mum. It doesn’t get much more personal than that.

“I’m sure my mum won’t mind me saying this, but she told me a story when I was about 17, she was so gripped by post-natal depression that she was coming into my room when I was a couple of months old, lying on the floor and actively trying to love me.”

