Jamie Lee Curtis expresses support for Ukraine refugees on Oscars red carpet and pays tribute to Betty White
Actor wore Stella McCartney in tribute to late actor Betty White
Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed her support for refugees on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars.
On Sunday, the Halloween star arrived on the red carpet at Dolby Theatre in a blue Stella McCartney high-necked, long-sleeve gown with a glitter overlay. She made a statement with a blue ribbon she held up, that read: “#WithRefugees.”
Curtis’ show of support for refugees comes amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine, with the ribbon handed out to stars by the United Nations Refugee Agency ahead of the ceremony, according to PopCulture. According to the UN, 6.5m Ukrainians have been displaced within the country as a result of the conflict.
While reflecting on her decision to wear the ribbon, she said: “It’s a way of standing with solidarity with the displaced people of the world right now.”
Curtis also paid tribute to the late Hollywood icon Betty White on the red carpet, with the actor telling ABC hosts that she chose to wear McCartney in honour of White because of the designer’s dedication to animal rights, a cause that was also important to the actor, who died at the age of 99 on 31 December.
McCartney has been an outspoken proponent of animal rights, with the designer committed to cruelty-free fashion.
“I’m wearing a Stella McCartney dress that was made for me because I’m doing a special tribute tonight to a certain animal rights activist,” Curtis explained on the red carpet. “A deep animal rights lover and I wanted to wear a dress that was commensurate to her dedication to animals. And that is Stella’s dedication to animals.”
After joking about who the tribute could be for, Curtis added: “Who loved animals more than people? Oh, Betty White!”
In addition to Curtis’ display of support for refugees, Jason Momoa also chose to wear a pocket square in the colours of the Ukranian flag on the Oscars red carpet.
