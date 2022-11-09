‘As if the disrespect could get worse’: Fans condemn Johnny Depp’s cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show
Depp walked through a dark forest wearing pyjamas from the brand’s new collection
Johnny Depp’s appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 4 showcase has received a mixed response from fans.
The fashion show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (9 November). During a brief one-minute appearance to the sound of Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean”, Depp is seen walking through a dark forest, dressed in olive-green pyjamas from the brand’s new collection.
The controversial cameo comes after Depp’s high-profile defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman actor.
The case concluded earlier this year, with a jury ruling that Heard had defamed Depp in the op-ed.
Depp’s involvement in the Savage X Fenty show received staunch criticism from fans ahead of the event. Shortly after the show premiered, fans have once again voiced their disdain.
“Rihanna and the Savage team really messed up with that Johnny Depp feature,” one Twitter user said.
Another said: “He and Rihanna are both over.”
A third person said they were unimpressed by Depp’s modelling. “I am interested to know how much Rihanna paid Johnny Depp to shamble from one tree to a second tree a short distance away.”
“Go girl, give us NOTHING,” another said.
Others took issue with the use of Outkast’s 2000 single to accompany Depp’s appearance.
“As if the disrespect could get worse his part was to ‘So Fresh, So Clean’…OutKast sweetie I’m so sorry,” one person wrote.
Fans of Depp were quick to defend the actor and praised his appearance.
“I actually enjoyed Johnny Depp’s strut in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show,” one person wrote.
Another said: “Rihanna KNOWS what she is doing! This song selection is [chef’s kiss]. This is absolute [fire].”
As news of Depp’s cameo was confirmed last week, some people claimed they would boycott Rihanna’s lingerie brand and beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.
Among those vowing to ditch Savage X Fenty was Olly Alexander, a former ambassador of the brand.
The Independent has contacted Rihanna and Johnny Depp for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.