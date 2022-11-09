Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Johnny Depp’s appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 4 showcase has received a mixed response from fans.

The fashion show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (9 November). During a brief one-minute appearance to the sound of Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean”, Depp is seen walking through a dark forest, dressed in olive-green pyjamas from the brand’s new collection.

The controversial cameo comes after Depp’s high-profile defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman actor.

The case concluded earlier this year, with a jury ruling that Heard had defamed Depp in the op-ed.

Depp’s involvement in the Savage X Fenty show received staunch criticism from fans ahead of the event. Shortly after the show premiered, fans have once again voiced their disdain.

“Rihanna and the Savage team really messed up with that Johnny Depp feature,” one Twitter user said.

Another said: “He and Rihanna are both over.”

A third person said they were unimpressed by Depp’s modelling. “I am interested to know how much Rihanna paid Johnny Depp to shamble from one tree to a second tree a short distance away.”

“Go girl, give us NOTHING,” another said.

Others took issue with the use of Outkast’s 2000 single to accompany Depp’s appearance.

“As if the disrespect could get worse his part was to ‘So Fresh, So Clean’…OutKast sweetie I’m so sorry,” one person wrote.

Fans of Depp were quick to defend the actor and praised his appearance.

“I actually enjoyed Johnny Depp’s strut in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Rihanna KNOWS what she is doing! This song selection is [chef’s kiss]. This is absolute [fire].”

As news of Depp’s cameo was confirmed last week, some people claimed they would boycott Rihanna’s lingerie brand and beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

Among those vowing to ditch Savage X Fenty was Olly Alexander, a former ambassador of the brand.

The Independent has contacted Rihanna and Johnny Depp for comment.