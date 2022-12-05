Julia Roberts wears Moschino gown covered in photos of George Clooney

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Roberts has celebrated her longtime friend George Clooney with a gown that paid tribute to the actor.

On Sunday, Roberts, 55, arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC, in support of Clooney, who was one of several lifetime achievement honourees.

For the occasion, the Ticket to Paradise star opted for a black bespoke gown by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, which featured a print of numerous framed photos of Clooney taken throughout his life and career.

The photos in question included headshots of Clooney, as well as photos of the actor taken on various red carpets. The dress, which saw the photos framed in ornate gold frames, also included a picture of Clooney from his ER days, and one of the actor and Roberts.

Roberts, who attended the event alongside her husband, Daniel Moder, paired the unique gown with a cropped black jacket and simple jewellery.

On social media, where Scott shared a photo of the dress, fans applauded the amusing tribute.

“This is INCREDIBLE,” one person wrote, while another said: “OMG this is hysterical.”

“So so great. Love the sense of humour,” someone else added.

Roberts’ stylist Elizabeth Stewart also shared a photo of the gown on Instagram, where she added the hashtag #JuliaFramedGeorge.

As of now, Clooney, who attended the awards with his wife Amal Clooney, has not addressed the fashion-forward tribute.

Julia Roberts wears dress with George Clooney’s face printed on (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

However, he and Roberts, who star alongside one another in Ticket to Paradise, have both spoken publicly about the affection they feel for one another.

In October, Clooney told Access Hollywood that the pair became “fast friends right away”. At the time, he also answered a question about whether there was ever any romantic chemistry between the duo, with the actor revealing that “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship”.

“It’s been nothing but fun for us, so I don’t think that was ever really a thing,” he added.

After posing on the red carpet in the gown, Roberts changed into a black suit for the ceremony, while the Clooneys had a red carpet fashion moment of their own, when the actor stepped in to fix the train of Amal’s gown.