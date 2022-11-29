Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Julia Roberts has shared a throwback photograph of her twins to mark one of their most significant milestones.

Hazel and Finn Moder turned 18 on Monday (28 November). Their parents are Roberts and Danny Moder, who have been married for 20 years this year.

The Ticket to Paradise star, 55, posted a photograph of her holding one of the twins when they were still babies while the other watched them from a chair.

She wrote the number “18” with star emojis on either side and added: “Love you.”

Rita Wilson, who co-starred alongside Roberts in the 1999 rom-com Runaway Bride, wrote in a comment: “It can’t be!! Happy Birthday!”

Elizabeth Stewart, a celebrity stylist who has worked with Roberts, also sent her well wishes and said: “Happy birthday kiddos!”

The Pretty Woman star only posts photographs of her children once in a while. Her last post about Hazel and Finn was made last year, to mark their 17th birthdays.

At the time, she also shared an old photo of them as babies and wrote: “17 of the sweetest years of life.”

Apart from the twins, she and Moder also share 15-year-old son Henry.

In October, the award-winning actor described her family life as a “dream come true”.

She told CBS Sunday Morning: “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job. It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.

“It’s just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true. The life that I have built with my husband, the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”

Roberts married cinematographer Moder in 2002, two years after they met while she was filming The Mexican opposite Brad Pitt.

Celebrating their 20th year of marriage in July, Roberts posted yet another throwback photo of the couple kissing and wrote: “TWENTY. Can’t stop smiling. Can’t stop kissing.”

Moder also posted a sweet tribute to his wife, sharing an outdoors selfie of them and writing in the caption: “Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea… Just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time.”