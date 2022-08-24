Justin Bieber is trying to bring back Nineties skater jeans

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Justin Bieber is bringing back the ultra-loose skater jeans of the early Nineties.

The pop star was recently spotted rocking a pair of super-wide leg floor trailing jeans to a new product launch event for Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila.

Bieber arrived in a head-to-toe look from his own brand, Drew House.

Paying homage to the skatepark, the jeans (£275) feature a frayed hem that enveloped Bieber’s shoes and undoubtedly collected dirt from the pavement as he walked.

Bieber’s love affair with the ultra-wide leg is not new. In April, he performed at Coachella festival wearing a pair of light wash £850 Balenciaga grunger jeans.

In true skater style, Bieber hoisted up the jeans with a black shoelace fed through the belt loops and tied at the front.

This is a common practice among skateboarders who find it too uncomfortable to skateboard while wearing a belt around their waist.

Bieber attended the 818 party alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber. Contrasting her husband’s look, Hailey opted for a smart all-black ensemble made up of a cut-out blazer and a matching mini skirt.

She accessorised the look with sheer, thigh-high stockings and a pair of chunky leather loafers.

Justin Bieber at Coachella (Getty Images for Coachella)

The model and Rhode Skin founder recently opened up about the couple’s relationship, telling Harper’s Bazaar that their marriage “takes a lot of work”.

She said that despite their busy work schedules, they have committed to prioritising each other.

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” Bieber said. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out.”

She added: “And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.

“And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”