Justin and Hailey Bieber’s very different outfits turn heads

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber have turned heads for two of recent their outfits, both of which are quite different from each other.

On Thursday, the couple was pictured together at Hailey’s best friend’s, Kendall Jenner, launch party for her brand’s, 818 Tequila, newest liquor.

At the event, the 25-year-old model wore a fancy, all-black ensemble, which consisted of a blazer that was cut out on the sides and a mini skirt. She added sheer, thigh-high stockings and a pair chunky leather loafers.

For accessories, Hailey wore gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses, while her hair was pushed back in a low bun.

On the other hand, Justin went for much more casual attire than his wife, as he opted for an oversize light grey hoodie from his streetwear brand, Drew House.

He also wore a pair of light-washed baggy jeans that had a frill at the hemline. The singer’s look was completed with light blue sneakers and a mustard yellow hat, also from his clothing line.

Many other famous faces at the party opted for more glamorous outfits, similar to Hailey, as Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian, wore a grey halter one-piece bodysuit and paired it with a Balenciaga bag.

Khloé Kardashian also attended the launch party in Black Balenciaga catsuit and with a green Hermés bag.

(GC Images)

Regarding her personal style, Hailey recently told Harper’s Bazaar that she “dreams up different vibes” depending on what event she’s going to. She also credited Princess Diana for her approach to fashion, before acknowledging how the late royal has “inspired” her.

“I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style,” she explained. “She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in.”