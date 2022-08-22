Justin and Hailey Bieber’s very different outfits turn heads
The couple showcased their very different styles last week at a party for 818 Tequila
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber have turned heads for two of recent their outfits, both of which are quite different from each other.
On Thursday, the couple was pictured together at Hailey’s best friend’s, Kendall Jenner, launch party for her brand’s, 818 Tequila, newest liquor.
At the event, the 25-year-old model wore a fancy, all-black ensemble, which consisted of a blazer that was cut out on the sides and a mini skirt. She added sheer, thigh-high stockings and a pair chunky leather loafers.
For accessories, Hailey wore gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses, while her hair was pushed back in a low bun.
On the other hand, Justin went for much more casual attire than his wife, as he opted for an oversize light grey hoodie from his streetwear brand, Drew House.
He also wore a pair of light-washed baggy jeans that had a frill at the hemline. The singer’s look was completed with light blue sneakers and a mustard yellow hat, also from his clothing line.
Many other famous faces at the party opted for more glamorous outfits, similar to Hailey, as Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian, wore a grey halter one-piece bodysuit and paired it with a Balenciaga bag.
Khloé Kardashian also attended the launch party in Black Balenciaga catsuit and with a green Hermés bag.
Regarding her personal style, Hailey recently told Harper’s Bazaar that she “dreams up different vibes” depending on what event she’s going to. She also credited Princess Diana for her approach to fashion, before acknowledging how the late royal has “inspired” her.
“I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style,” she explained. “She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies