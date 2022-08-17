The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Hailey Bieber says her marriage to Justin Bieber takes ‘a lot of work’
‘He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,’ model says
Hailey Bieber has opened up about her relationship with Justin Bieber and how the pair “make it work” despite their busy work lives.
The couple got married in September 2019 after a year-long engagement.
In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the model and Rhode Skin founder said that four years on from getting engaged, Justin is still her “best friend”.
“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” Bieber said. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out.”
She added that the couple are committed to putting in equal effort to make their relationship work.
“And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work,” she said.
“And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”
Earlier this year, Justin spoke candidly about having a “mental breakdown” after his wedding as getting married didn’t resolve the emotional problems he was experiencing like he thought it would.
“I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t,” he explained. “It just kind of was a reflection of like: ‘Man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite’.”
He disclosed that he found a sense of peace after getting closer to his faith and working on his “relationship with Jesus”.
“Just the idea that I’m forgiven and that he’s walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself,” he said.
