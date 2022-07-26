‘Her best look ever’: Selena Gomez celebrates 30th birthday in custom Versace gown

Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend in a glamourous Versace gown.

The Only Murders In The Building actor shared photographs of herself in the statement gown, which featured beaded tassels and a flowing train.

The floor-length number was crafted from layers of sheer, nude pink tulle that wrapped around a corseted bodice.

The dress had a ruching design around the front of the legs, opening above the knees to reveal the ornate tassels.

Gomez accessorised with Aquazurra heeled sandals and large hooped earrings by New York-based jewellers Briony Raymond.

The gown featured beaded tassels (Selena Gomez/Instagram)

A sleek high ponytail and nude-toned makeup completed the look.

The custom Versace design has earned high praise on social media. “30 never looked so good,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said: “This woman is so beynd gorgeous I can’t deal.”

“If I’m not wearing versace at my 30th birthday party I’ve done something wrong,” a third person wrote.

Another commented: “This dress fits her like a glove, love Versace!”

“One of her best looks ever in my opinion...She looks stunning (as she always does), but this look is next level,” one fan said.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (25 July), Gomez shared a portrait of herself laughing and a statement reflecting on the milestone.

“My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today,” she said.

“I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way.”

Much of Gomez’s twenties were documented in the media, including being diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, and tumultuous on-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

“I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.

“After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade!”

Also this weekend, Gomez enjoyed a birthday dinner with longtime friend Taylor Swift.