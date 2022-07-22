Selena Gomez hilariously responded to her grandmother after she asked the actor how things ended with “that guy”.

The 30-year-old singer shared the funny moment about her dating life in a recent video posted to her makeup brand Rare Beauty’s TikTok account.

At the start of the clip, Gomez is seen holding one of Rare Beauty’s lip pencils in the midst of doing her makeup tutorial.

“When you’re about to film your lip routine and…,” the text over the video reads, after the Only Murders in the Building star took the lip product out of the package.

As she began applying the pencil onto her lips, her grandmother says from the background: “So how did you end it with that guy?”

In response, Gomez had a shocked look on her face and paused from putting on her makeup, before responding with: “Uhhh, I’ll tell you in a second.”

Her grandmother then said, “Oh,” and the Rare singer proceeded with her lip routine. However, moments later, she stopped doing her makeup and started laughing at the situation.

In the caption, Gomez wrote “Thanks, Nana.” She also shared the clip to her own TikTok account the the text over the footage reading: “I have no words.”

As of 22 July, the two clips have over 9m combined. Fans have since grilled Gomez about the said guy and what her grandmother knows.

“Nana with the TEA,” one wrote, while another added: “WE ALL WANT TO KNOW.”

A third person wrote: “Umm bestie we skipped a few episodes so if you could start at the pilot episode and continue with the tea that would be great.”

This isn’t the first time that Gomez has shared candid videos about her romantic life. In May, she posted a video to TikTok in which she assured herself that she was “totally fine being single”.

“No, I’m fine. I’m totally fine being single. It’s a real thing, it’s fine,” she said as she looked directly into the camera, before turning the camera toward a couch where two couples could be seen cuddling and laughing together. She then moved the camera back to her and had an unamused look on her face.

Gomez has also previously spoken out about her dating history, as she told Vogue Australia in June 2021 that she believed her past relationships have been “cursed”.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” the Lose You to Love Me singer explained. “I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”