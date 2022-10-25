Gap to remove remaining Yeezy Gap products amid Kanye West’s anti-semitism controversy
Fashion brands Adidas and Balenciaga have also severed ties with West
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash
Gap Inc has announced it will remove remaining Yeezy Gap products created in partnership with Kanye West, following the rapper’s series of antisemitic remarks.
The American retail chain Gap said in a press release on Tuesday it was taking “immediate steps” to remove products from its Yeezy Gap line and in stores. The company has also shut down its YeezyGap.com website, redirecting back to the Gap homepage.
“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” the statement read. “On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”
Gap Inc ended its partnership with West in September, after the rapper formally notified the brand via letter that he was terminating their contract. According to Bloomberg News reporter Kim Bhasin, the company “had planned to keep selling existing Yeezy Gap items into the first half of 2023, including multiple product releases this fall and a holiday collection.”
The statement comes as Kanye West experiences widespread backlash for making several antisemitic comments during interviews and on social media. Gap joins the growing list of fashion brands and retailers – including Adidas and Balenciaga – who have ended its business partnerships with the rapper.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies