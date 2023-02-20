Kate Middleton’s £18 Zara earrings she wore to Baftas listed on eBay for £120

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales surprised fans when she wore a pair of cascading earrings from Zara, priced at just £17.99, to the 2023 Bafta Awards on Sunday night (19 February).

Kate Middleton stepped out onto the red carpet alongside the Prince of Wales in a recycled Alexander McQueen gown and black satin gloves, with the high street brand accessories framing her neck.

However, opportunists have taken to eBay to list the same earrings with a huge markup to try and make a quick buck.

The floral-themed Zara earrings have appeared on the resale platform for up to £120, while other listings cost £109 or £106.

On the Zara UK website, the earrings were listed as out of stock as of Sunday night.

It comes after a Sky News presenter who was commentating on the red carpet arrivals said Kate’s outfit included “cascading shoulder embellishments”.

They added: “And her earrings, they’re floral chandelier earrings. Where are they from? Zara! Who would have guessed that? £18, Thomas the producer says. What a bargain, says Amy.”

An eBay listing selling the same Zara earrings Kate Middleton wore to the 2023 Bafta Awards for £120. The earrings retail at £17.99 (eBay)

Kate is a fan of the high street brand, having previously worn items from Zara to events and interviews.

Last June, she wore a £50 Zara blazer while visiting a baby bank in London, her first outing since the platinum jubilee weekend.

Kate first attended the Bafta Awards with Prince William, who is the president of Bafta, in 2017.

The Princess of Wales attending the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London (PA)

During the event on the weekend, the princess delighted fans when she appeared to give her husband a gentle tap on his behind while on the red carpet.

The rare display of public affection between the couple became a talking point among fans on social media.

One person wrote: “Screaming… she is shameless with her man”, adding a row of laughter emojis.

The 2023 Bafta Awards saw Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front sweep a number of awards, while The Banshees of Inisherin also scooped up several awards, including Best British Film.

Read The Independent’s review of the Baftashere.