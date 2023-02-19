Kate Middleton stuns with ‘sustainable’ outfit at Bafta Awards ceremony

Kate Middleton showed up at the Baftas in a sustainable outfit that shocked reporters.

The Princess of Wales, 41, wore an Alexander McQueen one shoulder gown for the occasion, which she first wore to the event in 2019.

But the show-stopper was an £18 pair of gold Zara earrings, that shocked the Sky News presenter who called it a ‘bargain’.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were back again to rub shoulders with British TV and film stars for the glittering ceremony, after having attended the BAFTAs in 2020.

