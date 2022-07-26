Kate Moss opened up about her 1992 photoshoot with Mark Wahlberg and recalled how working with the actor made her feel “vulnerable”.

The 48-year-old model discussed her famous underwear campaign with Wahlberg for Calvin Klein during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

When host Lauren Laverne asked Moss how she “remembered that [photo]shoot,” Moss admitted that she didn’t have the best time working with her then co-star and claimed that the event was “all about him”.

“Not very good memories,” the supermodel said of the photoshoot. The campaign consisted of black-and-white photos that captured a topless Moss next to Wahlberg.

“He was very macho, and it was all about him. He had a big entourage. I was just this model,” she added.

Laverne asked the model if she “felt objectified,” to which Moss said: “Yeah completely.”

“And vulnerable and scared,” continued the 51-year-old. “I think they played on my vulnerability. I was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that.”

Moss then described how she “really didn’t feel well” leading up to the photoshoot. She said she “couldn’t get out of bed” for “a week or two” and had “severe anxiety”.

In 2012, Moss previously opened up about her uneasiness during this Calvin Klein shoot in an interview withVanity Fair. During that conversation, Moss shared that she had a “nervous breakdown” and thought she was “going to die.”

“I had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18, when I had to go and work with Marky Mark and Herb Ritts,” she said at the time. “It didn’t feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die.”

For his part, Wahlberg told The Guardian in 2020 that he was “probably a little rough around the edges” at the time, but noted that he and Moss aren’t on bad terms.

“I wasn’t very … worldly, let’s say that,” he explained. “But I’ve seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries.”

Elsewhere in the Desert Island Discs interview, Moss shared even more details about her modelling career and recalled a “horrible experience” when she was 15-year-old. She claims she was asked to remove her bra at a photoshoot.

“I was only 15, probably, and he said, ‘Take your top off’ and I took my top off. And I was really shy then about my body,” she explained. “And he said ‘Take your bra off,’ and I could feel there was something wrong, so I got my stuff and I ran away. I think it sharpened my instincts. I can tell a wrong ’un a mile away.”