Kate Moss, Twiggy, Jourdan Dunn and Lily James star in new Charlotte Tilbury campaign

Charlotte Tilbury has recruited legendary models to showcase her new Christmas collection.

The makeup and skincare brand launched its new Christmas campaign starring Kate Moss, Twiggy, Jourdan Dunn and actor Lily James on Thursday (6 October).

The campaign has been inspired by the “euphoria” of New York City’s disco nightclub, Studio 54.

Photographs from the photoshoot show Moss wearing a blue-silver sequin dress with a deep plunging neckline. Her hair has been styled in voluminous curls, and a dramatic silver smokey eye completes the look.

Meanwhile, Twiggy wore a pink-nude makeup look and dark eyeliner that accentuated her eyes.

“I’ve known Charlotte forever. We’ve worked on countless covers, campaigns, runways and red carpets over the years, and enjoyed more than a few parties together!” Moss commented.

“We looked back at some of the looks from my birthdays over the years, to create this amazing glam-rock look for the Studio Tilbury dancefloor. The energy on set was amazing, I could have danced all night.”

Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn (Charlotte Tilbury)

Supermodel Dunn wore a statement pink glittery eye look, while James wore the brand’s signature “the sophisticate” makeup which features bronzed skin and nude lipstick.

The holiday campaign includes a limited-edition lipstick set, the “Dreamy Superstar Glow Kit”, and the “Secret to Supermodel Eyes” set.

Kate Moss, Lily James, Jourdan Dunn (Charlotte Tilbury)

“I wanted to bring that feeling of the ultimate party and ultimate celebration to life capturing and reimagining the energy of those iconic party looks with innovative, modern textures and formulas,” Tilbury said in a press release.

“So, I worked with my scientists to bring that sparkling crystal dimension light into these products in a way that would never have been possible before.”

Moss’ appearance in the campaign comes shortly after she returned to the catwalk during Milan Fashion Week last month.

The 48-year-old showcased Bottega Veneta’s spring/summer 2023 collection, taking to the stage in a blue-toned flannel over a white vest and low-rise slouchy jeans.