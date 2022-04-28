KFC launches new £198 leather ‘Wrapuette’ bag

KFC has launched a limited edition £198 insulated leather bag designed to hold one of its Twister wraps.

The “Wrapuette” bag takes inspiration from the classic Fendi Baguette bag which was popularised by Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City, becoming the first “it bag” during the 1990s.

Made from 100 per cent Italian pebble leather, the accessory comes in the fast food chain’s signature red, has a zipper opening, silver letter charms spelling KFC, and features an image of Colonel Sanders in the centre of the bag.

It is also lined with an insulated layer to keep food warm.

“With inspiration taken from the iconic shape of the Y2K Baguette and a classic regal red finish, this bag oozes style and sophistication, far beyond the reaches of any designer,” a brand statement reads.

“Created with expert craftmanship, the piece is traditionally luxurious, with KFC Artisans working tirelessly to craft an unmatched level of perfection.”

Available at KFC’s online shop, there is currently a waiting list for the bag.

KFC’s new ‘Wrapuette’ bag (KFC)

According to the brand, all proceeds will go to the KFC Foundation, a charitable arm of the fast food chain which supports grassroots organisations to “empower young people, help them fulfil their potential and build a positive future.”

In addition to the exclusive bag, KFC also offers a selection of clothing and accessories on its online shop, including t-shirts, hoodies, bags, socks, hats and sweaters.

The release of the bag accompanies a new offer from KFC which is offering a Wrap of the Day in restaurants for just £1.98 from Monday to Friday.

While the ubiquity of fast food may seem at odds with the elitism of high fashion, some designers have viewed the popular food stuff as a source of inspiration, with Moschino releasing a McDonald’s range as part of their A/W 2014 collection.

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott followed this up with his 2022 Resort collection, which included a hotdog costume, burger dress and a hamburger co-ord.

And in 2013, Marc Jacobs designed a sweatshirt with the brand’s ‘Arden Square’ shaded red logo, bisected with a white ‘wave’.

The Coca-Cola-esque design coincided with a partnership with the soft drink giant on a limited-edition range of bottles patterned with Jacobs’ fashion designs.