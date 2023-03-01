Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian’s daughters North and Chicago West won’t have to worry about finding a dress for prom because they can simply borrow one from their mother’s fashion archive.

While backstage at Dolce and Gabbana’s spring 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder shared details to Vogue about her bedazzled red dress that she will save for her daughters to wear one day.

Kardashian explained in a TikTok video that she had re-worked the vintage Dolce and Gabbana dress – which dates back to 1994 – into a two-piece ensemble. “It was a long red dress and so we kind of modernised it a little bit, made it a crop,” she said.

The reality star accessorised the all-red look with a matching bedazzled mini bag, and noted that she had different versions made for her daughters North, nine, and Chicago, five, to make herself “look like the best mom ever”.

“It’ll go in my Dolce and Gabbana archive that I hope my kids want to wear one day,” Kardashian continued. “I hope North and Chicago – they can wear this to prom, they can wear this to a formal dance at school, they can wear it to whatever they want.”

Kardashian even said that her girls can wear the cropped dress “on a night out clubbing,” before admitting that she won’t “be stingy” with her excessive clothing archive.

Vogue captioned the TikTok: “If you see North or Chicago in this look at prom in 10 years, now you know the backstory.”

While some viewers in the comments were skeptical that Kardashian’s daughters would consider wearing the two-piece number to prom – particularly since North is known to have a drastically different style than her mother – others praised Kardashian for putting her children first.

“To prom?!?! Lol,” commented one TikTok user, to which one person replied: “By the time Northy goes to prom…. Yes this will be the look”

“Lol North is not interested in dressing anything like Kim,” another fan jokingly wrote, adding a laughing crying emoji.

“It’s so sweet how she always thinks of her kids,” said someone else, while one user commented: “I so see Chicago being a mini Kim”

Kardashian recently gave fans a glimpse into her massive fashion archive, which houses 30,000 different items of clothes.

In season one of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the reality star visited the storehouse in an attempt to discover her new “fashion era”. The billionaire business mogul explained that she’s on a journey to find her own personal style following her divorce from rapper Kanye West, who famously dressed his ex-wife.

Kardashian and her best friend Tracey Romulus visited the fashion archive to sift through the reality star’s most iconic fashion looks.

“I have thousands and thousands of clothes. I think I have 30,000 pieces,” Kardashian said as she perused through the packed storage facility. “I love seeing all this stuff. I just want to see where I’ve been and where I want to go.”

However, it may be some time before her eldest daughter borrows items from her mother’s archive. In an interview with Vogue last year, Kardashian admitted that her then eight-year-old daughter North had strong thoughts about her fashion choices, especially if it’s an entirely black outfit.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” Kardashian said at the time. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”

Kardashian added: “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says: ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

Despite complaining when her mother wears all black, Kardashian once described her daughter North as a “full goth girl”.

“North is like goth, she’s into Hot Topic,” she said onThe Ellen Degeneres Show in 2021. “She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

In addition to their two daughters, Kardashian and West are also parents to sons Saint, seven, and Psalm, three.