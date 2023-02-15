Jump to content

‘Why is she so talented?’: North West shocks fans with art skills in new drawing clip

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child has impressed fans with her art

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 15 February 2023 13:35
Comments
North West puts minion makeup on Kim Kardashian

North West is being praised for her artistic talents after drawing a picture of rapper Ice Spice.

The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has had an interest in art for several years, with her parents sharing some of her creations with their fans.

On Monday (13 February), North shared the creative process of her latest piece on her TikTok account, which she shares with her mother.

The short video is soundtracked by the song “Boy’s a liar pt. 2”, a collaborative effort between Ice Spice and UK artist PinkPantheress.

In the clip, she is seen using a pencil to sketch Ice Spice’s face, after first showing a photo of the “Bikini Bottom” artist.

Finally, she holds up her artwork to show a likeness of the rapper – born Isis Gaston – as she lip-syncs to the song’s chorus.

As the video has been shared across various social media platforms, fans have taken the time to compliment North’s skills.

“WHY IS SHE SO TALENTED?” asked one fan on Twitter, while another echoed: “Aww this is so cute. She’s so talented.”

Ice Spice and North West’s drawing of her

(Getty / TikTok)

“She’s good!” reads another comment. Elsewhere, a different impressed social media commenter wrote: “You better work, North Davinci.”

“Yes little one, keep arting!” encouraged another.

At the time of writing, Ice Spice has not shared her thoughts on North’s depiction of her.

The TikTok account “kimandnorth” gives an insight into their mother-daughter relationship, as well as North’s various artistic creations, including makeup and hair experimentation.

Last month, she impersonated her father West in a video with Kardashian, complete with drawn-on facial hair.

North’s hair was tucked into a beanie hat, with a new hairline drawn on in make-up, while she sported a black hoodie.

In 2022, Kardashian showcased North’s “emo” art during a video tour of her home.

