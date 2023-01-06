Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West dresses up as dad Kanye in TikTok clip

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North has used make-up to transform into her father Kanye West in a new video.

The nine-year-old, who is the eldest child of the rapper and reality star, posts videos on the TikTok page KimandNorth, which has comments turned off and claims to be “managed by an adult”.

On Thursday night (5 January), a clip was posted to the page that showed North emulating her father’s look with drawn-on facial hair.

North’s hair was tucked into a beanie hat, with a new hairline drawn on in make-up, while she sported a black hoodie.

She was joined by mum Kardashian, who wore a black tank top and leather trousers with a pair of large reflective sunglasses.

The audio playing was a remixed version of West’s 2013 song “Bound 2”, created by TikTok user Asawa Ni Mae, which North and her mother mouthed along to.

Kardashian and West, who share four children, finalised their divorce late last year after seven years of marriage.

West has previously criticised Kardashian’s decision to let North use TikTok “against his will”.

Kardashian responded in a statement, saying that “as the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness”.

Recently, Kardashian admitted it was “f***ing hard” co-parenting her kids with West amid his controversies, such as his recent spate of antisemitic comments.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” she explained. “That’s what I would want for them.

“If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s*** that they’re not ready to deal with.”

Kardashian said that she was “prepared” for the day her children asked about West’s controversies, saying: “One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could… They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know.

“It’s not my place any more to jump in.”