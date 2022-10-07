Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian has sparked mixed reactions after revealing that her ex-husband Kanye West still comments on, and criticises, what she wears.

The Kardashians star, 41, who was married to the Yeezy designer for nearly seven years before filing for divorce in 2021, shared some of the critical messages she receives from her ex about her style choices during a new episode of the family’s reality show.

In the 6 October episode, Kardashian travelled to Milan to see her sister Kendall Jenner walk in Prada’s fashion show. During the trip, Kardashian wore a series of outfits sent to her by Prada, including a black leather outfit paired with white sunglasses and a burnt orange jumpsuit.

However, it appeared the rapper was not a fan of the looks, as Kardashian read some of the text messages she received from West about the outfit choices to her friends, with the Skims mogul reading aloud: “No white glasses.”

Kardashian also shared a text from the rapper about the orange look, which he claimed made him “so mad”.

“The orange look made me so mad, would have went to jail before I went out in that,” Kardashian read from her phone.

While speaking in a confessional during the episode, the billionaire entrepreneur revealed that, while she was in Milan, West was at home with their four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

However, she claimed that West “can’t help himself” when it comes to commenting on her appearance, a habit that she laughed off.

“We can laugh about things we like or don’t like,” she continued. “No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we’re always gonna be family.”

As for what she says in response to the messages, Kardashian revealed that she’ll often text her ex-husband back with her own criticism of the rapper’s outfit choices.

“I’ll be like: ‘You know, you have been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you’re ready to change your outfit let me know, and then you can have advice on mine’” she said.

On social media, the scene divided viewers, with some finding the messages amusing while others took issue with West’s “mean” behaviour.

“The orange suit. He’s so funny,” one person commented on TikTok, while another said: “That’s hilarious.”

However, others perceived the fashion designer’s messages to Kardashian differently, with some claiming that they were mean-spirited. “Eh it would be funny but it rubs me the wrong way,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Ew Kanye texting Kim negative sh*t about her outfits in Milan is a no for me.”

“I am so tired of men like Kanye who think they can tell a woman what she should wear. Just STOP!” someone else wrote.

West has played a role in influencing Kardashian’s fashion choices for years, with the reality star revealing during a May episode of The Kardashians that she was struggling to style herself amid their divorce.

While speaking to her sister Kourtney Kardashian, she said she “got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything - down to what I wear” and had been having “panic attacks” about choosing her own outfits.

During the episode, Kardashian also noted that her ex had styled her when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

However, this isn’t the first time that West has been critical of Kardashian’s outfit choices, as she revealed that he told her her career was “over” when she wore a brown leather dress from the Skims x Fendi collection to accept an award from Wall Street Journal Magazine.

“He told me my career’s over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” she revealed.

West’s criticism of Kardashian’s Milan outfits come as the rapper faces backlash over his own sartorial choices, as he is currently embroiled in controversy over his decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his Yeezy fashion show in Paris.