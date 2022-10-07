Kanye West says his life was ‘threatened’ for wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt

Kanye West says his life was threatened after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his fashion show during Paris fashion week.

Speaking with Tucker Carlson, he said: “I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is going to be green-lit. That means they are going to beat them up if I wear it. I’m like, you know, ‘Okay, green light me then’.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, “White Lives Matter” is a “white supremacist phrase” that emerged as a “racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Sign up for our newsletters.