Kim Kardashian arrived at the 2023 Met Gala solo, but her daughter North West wasn’t far behind.

The 42-year-old reality star walked the Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday 1 May. While Kardashian famously attended the 2022 Met Gala with her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder was riding with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner this year.

While speaking to Vogue livestream co-hosts Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman, Kardashian revealed that she was wearing a head-to-toe pearl outfit designed by Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry.

The white gown was even adorned with real pearls, to which Kardashian said: “What is more Karl?”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also revealed that her nine-year-old daughter, North West, was waiting in the car and watching her mother walk the red carpet from a distance.

In videos posted to Twitter, the mother-daughter duo could be seen leaving the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City as they made their way to The Met museum. North appeared to match her mother in white suit jacket dripping with pearls, along with a pair of baggy jeans.

Meanwhile, TMZ also captured Kylie Jenner leaving the hotel with her five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kim Kardashian’s attendance at the 2023 Met Gala comes just one day after the mother of four revealed that her eldest daughter had surprised her with some pre-Met Gala massages. In a video posted to Instagram, Kardashian shared footage of the relaxing spa day set-up, which included massage tables, candles, bouquets of white roses, and silver balloons that spelled out, “Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala”.

The silver balloons were in line with this year’s Met Gala theme – “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” – which pays tribute to the legendary German designer.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 Met Gala in Schiaparelli (Getty Images)

“How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met,” she wrote over her Instagram Story on Sunday. In the clip, Kardashian said: “Massages before the big day. How beautiful!”

Last week, Kim Kardashian joined the handful of celebrities who confirmed their attendance at this year’s Met Gala ahead of the annual fashion event. In an Instagram post featuring none other than Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, Kardashian wrote: “Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris.”

The post also showed Kardashian preparing for her Met Gala look, which is likely to be inspired by Lagerfeld’s archival looks from his time as creative director of Fendi or Chanel. “We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met,” she added.

Kardashian’s appearance at the Met Gala comes after much speculation over whether the famous family received an invite from Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. A report from Page Six in March claimed that the reality stars have not received an invitation because Wintour was allegedly “cracking down” on the guest list.

