Kim Kardashian struggled to walk in Balenciaga tape outfit she had to be cut out of

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian turned heads with her head-to-toe caution tape outfit she wore to the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore the caution tape look, which was emblazoned with the Balenciaga logo, to the Balenciaga Autumn/Winter 2022 fashion show in Paris on Sunday.

To create the outfit, the Skims founder’s skintight black bodysuit, high-heeled boots, and bag were all wrapped in the yellow tape. The unique look garnered many reactions on social media, where one video of Kardashian having difficulty walking has been viewed more than 5m times.

The video, which was posted to Twitter on Monday, showed the KKW Beauty mogul struggling to walk in her restrictive caution tape look as she left the Balenciaga show.

“The walk,” tweeted user @mattexbardi. “Kim was struggling”. The video has gained more than 29,000 retweets and more than 168,000 likes from users amused at the business mogul’s caution tape stride.

“Me after leg day,” tweeted one user alongside a clip to the video.

“She looks like how the traffic sign ppl would walk if they were real,” another person said.

Someone else compared Kardashian’s awkward walk to the meme of Robert Pattinson standing in the kitchen from the set of the 2017 movie Good Time. “The whole video reminds me of this,” they tweeted.

“Walking like a wind up toy,” another Twitter user wrote, while one user compared Kardashian’s side-step walk to a character from Star Wars. “She walking like C-3PO,” they said.

Kardashian, 41, documented the behind-the-scenes process that went into creating the caution tape look on her Instagram story on Sunday. It took at least four members of the Balenciaga team to tape over her black bodysuit. After the show, Kardashian had to be cut out of the caution tape because she wanted to preserve it for her “archive,” she said in her Instagram story.

The Skims founder became the new face of Balenciaga last month when she starred in the fashion brand’s first ad campaign of the year. The creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, posed with Kardashian at the show while wearing a blue and yellow oversized shirt to represent the Ukrainian flag.

The Balenciaga Fall ‘22 show was a spotlight on the ongoing war in Ukraine, and Gvaslia reflected on his own experience as a refugee of the Georgian Civil War to inspire the show.

“The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee,” Gvaslia wrote in a statement about the show. “Forever, because that’s something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realisation that no one wants you. But I also realised what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion.”

This was not the first time Kardashian’s made a bold statement dressed in Balenciaga. The mom of four wore an all-black Balenciaga ensemble with matching black gloves and a face-covering mask to the 2021 Met Gala. Kardashian revealed during an interview for Vogue’s March cover that she initially fought against wearing the look, as she didn’t want to cover her face. “But Demna and the team were like, ‘This is a costume gala,’” she said. “This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful.”