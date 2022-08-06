Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s “fashion icon” daughter Stormi, after she was seen on multiple outings with the couple this week.

The family’s trip to London comes as Scott is set to perform at the O2 Arena on Sunday (6 August).

On Friday, Jenner and Stormi were seen holding hands in central London as they headed out to dinner at Sexy Fish restaurant.

Jenner demanded attention in an oversized, royal blue leather jacket with fur trim from Alexandre Vauthier. She paired the statement piece with matching lace-up heeled sandals.

Accompanying her mother, Stormi cut a stylish figure in a sequined silver dress, which she wore over a white T-shirt. She completed the loook with a small silver handbag, frosted Y2kKsunglasses and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

The mother and daughter’s appearance has proved popular among fans, with many commenting on “fashionista” Stormi’s outfit.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster in London (GC Images)

“Stormi is without a doubt one of the most stylish kids I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote on Instagram.

Another said: “The coolest duo.” “I love their outfits,” a third person commented.

“They both look gorgeous, so cute!” another user wrote.

Jenner, who arrived in London on Thursday (4 August), has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over the alleged use of her private jet for short-haul flights.

Last month, she was spotted allegedly taking a 12-minute private plane ride to Palm Springs, the equivalent of a 40-minute care journey from her home in Hidden Hills, California.

According to reports, Jenner travelled on her Bombardier Global jet twice on 13 July and again on 15 July.

Earlier this week, Jenner arrived at Milan airport in Italy by private jet (1 August), before heading home again two hours later.

The reality TV star shared details of her day trip to Instagram and TikTok, telling fans she was in Milan to visit makeup factories where new products for her Kylie Cosmetics line are being made.