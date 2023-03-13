Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lady Gaga fans have praised her “relatable” Oscars outfit after she appeared on stage in jeans, a gray T-shirt and Converse sneakers for her performance of “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.

On Sunday 12 March, the A Star Is Born star took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre during the 95th annual Academy Awards for her performance of the Oscars-nominated song.

For the occasion, Lady Gaga changed out of the black sheer Versace gown she wore to walk the champagne-coloured carpet, and instead opted for a dressed-down look consisting of jeans, a T-shirt and sneakers.

In addition to the casual outfit, the singer also kept her makeup minimal and wore her hair in a simple braid down her back.

On social media, the outfit choice has been met with praise from viewers, with many joking that they were wearing the same outfit.

“I never thought I’d say this but Lady Gaga and I are wearing the same outfit. #Oscars2023,” one person joked, while another said: “Lady Gaga is the first person I’ve ever seen at the Oscars literally wearing an outfit I own. Wouldn’t have bet on that.”

(Getty Images)

“Lady Gaga’s outfit reminding us all that it is indeed Sunday night #AcademyAwards,” someone else amusingly pointed out.

Lady Gaga, who helped a photographer up after he fell on the beige carpet, changed into a third outfit later on in the night, with the singer seen wearing a high-necked lace bodysuit.