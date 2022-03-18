Leah Remini pokes fun at Jennifer Lopez’s ‘annoying’ pool day attire

Leah Remini jokingly shared why her longtime friend Jennifer Lopez was “annoying” for her poolside outfit in a viral video.

In the video posted to Remini’s TikTok — which was originally shared on Instagram in 2014 — the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath star filmed herself and Lopez lounging by the pool, although their wardrobe choices were very different.

“Jen asked me to meet her by the pool, right?” Remini said as she turned the camera to herself wearing a baseball cap and hoop earrings. “Here’s me, normal.”

“Look at this one,” she said as she filmed Lopez sitting poolside. “Headwrap, jewellry. Can you be ugly once? Just be normal once?”

The Marry Me actress laughed as Remini jokingly tackled her and exclaimed, “You’re such a jerk-off!”

The video received more than seven million views on the app, and Remini she captioned the TikTok, “It’s so annoying!”

Fans showed their love for the pair’s decades-long friendship in the comments.

“She’s that friend that tells everyone to dress casual and then shows up in that Versace gown,” commented one TikTok user.

“lmao there’s always that friend making ya look bad lol luv it,” said someone else.

Another person said: “I love this friendship so much”

Remini and Lopez have been friends since 2004, when they met at the premiere of Man on Fire. “I was friends with Marc Anthony, and then he started dating Jennifer, and he was doing a film,” Remini said during a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “I went to the premiere and he said, ‘You have to meet Jennifer!’ And he was telling Jennifer, ‘You have to meet Leah and Angelo [Pagan],’ my husband.”

“So, we went to the premiere hoping she was gonna be ugly in real life,” Remini joked. “And then, when I was approaching her, I was like, ‘I hope it’s the lighting. Maybe she just looks good in here,’ and as I got closer I was like, ‘Oh damn, there’s a lot of light right here and she looks really pretty.”

“I even said that! I said, ‘Goddamnit, why the f**k why are you so f**king pretty?’ And she laughed,” Remini continued. “I was like, ‘Ugh, I hope she’s dumb, ya know? I was like, ‘She could be dumb!’ I wanted to find something and I didn’t.”

Lopez added that the stars felt instantly connected from the moment they met. “It was one of those instant chemistry things, where you just feel like, ‘I love this person. I love being around this person. This person makes me laugh,’” Lopez said. “She’s cool and we also have very similar upbringings. That’s why we work well together.”