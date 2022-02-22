Jennifer Lopez reveals what her perfect marriage proposal would look like

Jennifer Lopez has spoken candidly about what her dream marriage proposal would look like, with the singer revealing that she thinks it should be a “sacred, intimate thing”.

The Marry Me star, 52, who recently rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck after calling off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April 2021, opened up about her perfect proposal and public displays of affection during an appearance alongside her costars on the Heart FM radio show.

“I love public displays of romance, [but] I don’t know that I would love a proposal. I think that that’s a more intimate thing between two people, but I have no problem with, like, PDA,” Lopez revealed, adding that she’s “actually all about” public displays of affection as long as you “really feel it”.

However, when it comes to a marriage proposal, Lopez said that she thinks that the moment is “kind of a sacred, intimate thing that should just be between two people”.

“When you’re about to pledge your lives to each other, that’s a big deal,” she continued.

As for the most romantic gesture she’s ever done, Lopez admitted that she struggled with the question, before revealing that she thinks it’s most romantic when it includes “really making it about just you and the person you want to be with”.

“Those are those times when it’s not about the big public thing, right? When it’s just about people connecting, going away, taking walks,” she said, adding that for her, this also means being somewhere where there are not going to be a lot of cameras and she and her loved one can “just have a quiet beautiful moment together where we just get to be regular people and talk about life and be together and enjoy each other’s company”.

The actor’s comments come after she revealed in November that she would be open to getting married again. Speaking to Today, Lopez, who has been married three times, was asked by host Hoda Kotb whether she would be willing to say “I do” again, to which she said: “I don’t know. Yeah, I guess. I mean, you know me. I’m a romantic, I always have been. I’ve been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure. One hundred per cent.”

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and then Marc Anthony, who she shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with, from 2004 to 2014. Affleck, who was previously engaged to Lopez in the early 2000s, married Jennifer Garner in 2005 before the couple announced their intention to divorce in 2015.