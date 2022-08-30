Iman responds to claims Lil Nas X copied her Met Gala look at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lil Nas X turned heads at the 2022 MTV Music Video Awards with his all-black feather ensemble and dramatic headpiece.

The “Industry Baby” rapper, who was nominated for seven awards at this year’s ceremony, walked the red carpet in a show-stopping look designed by Harris Reed. The black outfit featured a feathered hoop skirt and a massive matching headpiece adorned with feathers. Lil Nas X also went shirtless and wore a pair of black leather pants underneath the skirt.

While Lil Nas X stole the VMAs red carpet, some fans couldn’t help but notice similarities between his look and supermodel Iman’s nearly identical outfit, which she wore to the 2021 Met Gala.

Last September, the 67-year-old model wore a gold and white version of the same Harris Reed design to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme of the gala, in celebration of the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition, was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. She paired the look with a gold jumpsuit underneath the feather hoop skirt.

“Love you Lil Nas X but this look is 100 per cent Iman’s. No one can top it,” one fan tweeted.

“Yes Lil Nas X’s VMA’s look is amazing. But I haven’t seen anyone acknowledge that it’s just a replica of Iman’s MET Gala look from 2021??” said someone else.

A third fan simply wrote: “Lil Nas X stole Iman’s look”

Now, Iman has reacted to claims Lil Nas X copied her Met Gala fashion by sharing a cheeky response to social media. Alongside an image of both of their Harris Reed looks, Iman captioned her post: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! Congrats to @harris_reed @lilnasx @vmas 2022”

“I love you,” commented Reed.

“You better let’em know it!!! STILL setting the bar!” another fan wrote.

In an interview with Vogue, Iman shared her first impression of the gold structured ensemble, which was also designed in collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. “I mean, it’s divine,” the model said when she first saw the dress. “It’s beyond what I thought, the illustration doesn’t do it justice.”

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X won three awards at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday (28 August) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s music video for “Industry Baby” took home the awards for Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects. Other big winners at this year’s ceremony included Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Harry Styles.

See the full list of winners here.