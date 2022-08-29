Chloe Fineman’s MTV VMAs dress was filled with snacks

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saturday Night Live comedian Chloe Fineman brought “cart couture” to the MTV Video Music Awards last night, as she arrived in a dress filled with snacks for other guests.

Fineman turned heads on the red carpet in an avante-garde silver dress. The gown featured a high-low hem and a quilted design, and was lined with orange gum balls to match her manicure.

The design was created by New York City-based fashion house threeASFOUR in partnership with Instacart – a grocery delivery company.

Taking her brand ambassador role to new heights, Fineman filled the pouches of her dress with crisps, candy and dried fruit, which she handed out to people as she made her way across the carpet.

Sharing a sneak peak of her look to her Instagram story ahead of the evening, Fineman told followers: “We are heading to the VMAs tonight to deliver a little something special.”

She waved her nails at the camera, showing that they had been painting silver and decorated with a carrot charm – a nod to Instacart’s logo. “Is it in this nail? I don’t know. Stay tuned,” she said.

Chloe Fineman at the MTV VMAs (REUTERS)

She went on to show fans a closer look at the dress, adding: “I’ve done many impressions over the years. But now it’s time to do one that leaves an impression. This time I become…the snack.”

Fineman opted for a matching manicure (Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G)

Other notable looks from last night’s ceremony include Lizzo’s voluminous Jean Paul Gaultier gown. The blue-black dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, with puff sleeves and an impressive train which sweeped the floor as she walked.

Lil Nas X made headlines in one of Harris Reed’s signature feather headpieces. The rapper donned an all-black look from the designer’s autumn/winter 2022 collection.

The headpiece matched a structured skirt decorated with feathers, which was worn over patent black trousers.

See more of the best dressed stars from the award ceremony here.